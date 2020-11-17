Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,367,614 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.62 Million, closed the last trade at $5.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -7.38% during that session. The GTEC stock price is -76.99% off its 52-week high price of $10 and 80.18% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Despite being -7.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the GTEC stock price touched $10.00- or saw a rise of 43.5%. Year-to-date, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares have moved 13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 141.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) have changed 126%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.91.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $75Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2011. Year-ago sales stood $45.89 Million and $49.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 77.6% for the current quarter and 52.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +336% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14%.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 88.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.23% with a share float percentage of 1.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 12.23 Thousand shares worth more than $29.35 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P., with the holding of over 10Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24Thousand and represent 0.1% of shares outstanding.