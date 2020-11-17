OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 6,266,569 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The OPK stock price is -63.38% off its 52-week high price of $6.47 and 71.72% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Despite being -0.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the OPK stock price touched $4.05-2 or saw a rise of 2.22%. Year-to-date, OPKO Health, Inc. shares have moved 169.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have changed -7.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 135.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 102.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +152.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 64.14% from current levels.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OPKO Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +52.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -102.44%, compared to 12.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 233.3% and 155.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +51.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $433.6 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $419.53 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $224.3 Million and $211.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 93.3% for the current quarter and 98.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -94.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.26% with a share float percentage of 52.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OPKO Health, Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.22 Million shares worth more than $126.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 36.34 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.1 Million and represent 5.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 16993324 shares of worth $59.82 Million while later fund manager owns 11.39 Million shares of worth $38.83 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.7% of company’s outstanding stock.