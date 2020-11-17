Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 85,858,046 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.55 per share which meant it gained $4.35 on the day or 13.94% during that session. The LI stock price is -14.8% off its 52-week high price of $40.81 and 59.75% above the 52-week low of $14.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 54.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -119.9%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.53% with a share float percentage of 7.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 9.99 Million shares worth more than $173.74 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 10.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with the holding of over 5.96 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.69 Million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 1228411 shares of worth $19.65 Million while later fund manager owns 858.5 Thousand shares of worth $13.74 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.9% of company’s outstanding stock.