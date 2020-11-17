Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 18,235,327 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.73 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 3.58% during that session. The HST stock price is -37.65% off its 52-week high price of $18.9 and 42.75% above the 52-week low of $7.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Sporting 3.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the HST stock price touched $14.04- or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have moved -26.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have changed 25.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.45% from current levels.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $262.03 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $418.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 Billion and $1.05 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -80.4% for the current quarter and -60.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.4%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.91% with a share float percentage of 100.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. having a total of 741 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 114.47 Million shares worth more than $1.24 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 78.43 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $846.24 Million and represent 11.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 31539863 shares of worth $340Million while later fund manager owns 20.07 Million shares of worth $216.56 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.