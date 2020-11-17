Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 3,972,742 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -3.86% during that session. The CRK stock price is -79.7% off its 52-week high price of $8.5 and 14.38% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 Million shares.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Despite being -3.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the CRK stock price touched $5.12-7 or saw a rise of 7.62%. Year-to-date, Comstock Resources, Inc. shares have moved -42.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have changed -16.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comstock Resources, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -74.03%, compared to -38.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and 41.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $276.71 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $318.58 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $289.25 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +239.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.44% with a share float percentage of 63.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Resources, Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deep Basin Capital LP with over 5.24 Million shares worth more than $22.97 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Deep Basin Capital LP held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 3.7 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.21 Million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 2355403 shares of worth $12.62 Million while later fund manager owns 865.79 Thousand shares of worth $4.99 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.