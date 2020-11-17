Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,017,931 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.76 per share which meant it lost -$2.11 on the day or -7.06% during that session. The VITL stock price is -55.98% off its 52-week high price of $43.3 and 1.91% above the 52-week low of $27.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 290.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.89% from current levels.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -58.9%.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.69% with a share float percentage of 73.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vital Farms, Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 995.33 Thousand shares worth more than $40.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 723.3 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.32 Million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 1225000 shares of worth $43.19 Million while later fund manager owns 574.08 Thousand shares of worth $23.27 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.