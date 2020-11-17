In the latest trading session, 3,317,609 ViacomCBS Inc.(NASDAQ:VIAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.58 changing hands around $0.68 or 0.0213, the market valuation stands at $20.23 Billion. VIAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.11% off its 52-week high of $43.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69% up since. When we look at ViacomCBS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.82 Million.

Analysts give the ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended VIAC as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. ViacomCBS Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.98.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) trade information

Instantly VIAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.13%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $32.53- on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2306, with the 5-day performance at 0.0738 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 0.1557 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 103.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIAC’s forecast low is $16 with $37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -50.89% for it to hit the projected low.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ViacomCBS Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +62.42% over the past 6 months, a -15.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.6%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. ViacomCBS Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.91 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that ViacomCBS Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $7.41 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $6.87 Billion and $6.67 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.7%. The 2020 estimates are for ViacomCBS Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.86% per year.

VIAC Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 06, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 3.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.96. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.71%.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.14% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares while 91.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.7%. There are 1029 institutions holding the ViacomCBS Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 10.88% of the shares, roughly 61.44 Million VIAC shares worth $1.43 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.17% or 46.15 Million shares worth $1.29 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 15592081 shares estimated at $363.61 Million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 13.41 Million shares worth around $312.63 Million.