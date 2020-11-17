In the latest trading session, 4,195,181 Urban Tea, Inc.(NASDAQ:MYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.68 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.0139, the market valuation stands at $13.51 Million. MYT’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.4% off its 52-week high of $2.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the current value is an impressive 88.69% up since. When we look at Urban Tea, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 146.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 Million.

Analysts give the Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MYT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

Instantly MYT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.39%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.0215 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 16.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7395, with the 5-day performance at 0.006 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) is -0.1016 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 179.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 73.72 days.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18%. The 2020 estimates are for Urban Tea, Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.76% of Urban Tea, Inc. shares while 10.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.71%. There are 3 institutions holding the Urban Tea, Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 24.33 Thousand MYT shares worth $40.64 Thousand.