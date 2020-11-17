Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 1,848,399 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.74 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.02 per share which meant it gained $1.39 on the day or 5.22% during that session. The URBN stock price is -17.27% off its 52-week high price of $32.86 and 56.17% above the 52-week low of $12.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 Million shares.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Sporting 5.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the URBN stock price touched $28.05- or saw a rise of 0.11%. Year-to-date, Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares have moved 0.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have changed 16.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.05.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -107.11%, compared to -19.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.4% and -10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.9%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $924.23 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $987.47 Million and $1.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.4% for the current quarter and -1.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -38.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.25%.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.36% with a share float percentage of 124.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Outfitters, Inc. having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 8.85 Million shares worth more than $184.11 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.26 Million and represent 8.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 3400739 shares of worth $56.25 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $37.52 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.