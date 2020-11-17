In the latest trading session, 2,094,534 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.(NYSE:TV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.32 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.0107, the market valuation stands at $4.72 Billion. TV’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.56% off its 52-week high of $12.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.65, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.11% up since. When we look at Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 927.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

Although TV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.07%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.57-2 on Monday, Nov 16 added 2.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2864, with the 5-day performance at 0.0528 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is 0.1706 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.31 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.17 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.46 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. earnings to decrease by -22.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.2% per year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares while 49.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.85%. There are 162 institutions holding the Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 11.68% of the shares, roughly 67.56 Million TV shares worth $417.51 Million.

Harris Associates L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.94% or 63.26 Million shares worth $390.95 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund. With 50125880 shares estimated at $262.66 Million under it, the former controlled 8.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund held about 4.68% of the shares, roughly 27.07 Million shares worth around $141.82 Million.