Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 2,105,154 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.75 Million, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.39% during that session. The TLGT stock price is -1252.94% off its 52-week high price of $6.9 and 9.8% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2Million shares.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) trade information

Sporting 0.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the TLGT stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 32.89%. Year-to-date, Teligent, Inc. shares have moved -88.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) have changed -26.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 744.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 372.26.

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teligent, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -88.22% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -270% and 25.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.73% with a share float percentage of 31.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teligent, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with over 447.94 Thousand shares worth more than $322.56 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. held 8.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 437.02 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.7 Thousand and represent 8.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 135779 shares of worth $328.59 Thousand while later fund manager owns 64.22 Thousand shares of worth $155.42 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.