Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 127,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.72 Million, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.61% during that session. The SNDL stock price is -1392.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 46.92% above the 52-week low of $0.138. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 412.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 58.46 Million shares.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Despite being -6.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the SNDL stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 41.89%. Year-to-date, Sundial Growers Inc. shares have moved -91.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -42.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have changed 37.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sundial Growers Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.83% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.2% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.75 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.04 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $15.86 Million and $22.42 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.9% for the current quarter and -24% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -275.5%.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.03% with a share float percentage of 13.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sundial Growers Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 13.02 Million shares worth more than $3.13 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 12.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 7.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 Million and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.89% shares in the company for having 7312453 shares of worth $5.84 Million while later fund manager owns 385.93 Thousand shares of worth $92.85 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.