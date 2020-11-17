Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 7,570,190 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $451.57 Million, closed the last trade at $0.9 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.34% during that session. The NAK stock price is -176.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 61.11% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.92 Million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) trade information

Sporting 3.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the NAK stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 7.22%. Year-to-date, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares have moved 110.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) have changed -14.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -277.9%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.92% with a share float percentage of 10.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 21.59 Million shares worth more than $21.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 4.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 10.12 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.92 Million and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Gabelli Gold Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 11129598 shares of worth $18.03 Million while later fund manager owns 2.37 Million shares of worth $3.39 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.