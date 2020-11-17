In the latest trading session, 1,921,891 Sibanye Stillwater Limited(NYSE:SBSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.74 changing hands around -$0.98 or -0.0718, the market valuation stands at $9.17 Billion. SBSW’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.84% off its 52-week high of $14.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.53% up since. When we look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 Million.

Analysts give the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SBSW as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Although SBSW has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.18%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.95- on Monday, Nov 16 added 7.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2941, with the 5-day performance at -0.0375 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is 0.0338 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBSW’s forecast low is $10.96 with $20.46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Sibanye Stillwater Limited earnings to increase by 102.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SBSW Dividends

The 1.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.24.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares while 13.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.25%. There are 188 institutions holding the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock share, with Exor Investments (UK) LLP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 1.64% of the shares, roughly 11.97 Million SBSW shares worth $133.3 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.95% or 6.98 Million shares worth $77.71 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. With 4127391 shares estimated at $46.39 Million under it, the former controlled 0.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held about 0.3% of the shares, roughly 2.19 Million shares worth around $24.61 Million.