Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 1,261,157 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.4 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 8.38% during that session. The PGEN stock price is -13.75% off its 52-week high price of $7.28 and 80.31% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 861.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Sporting 8.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the PGEN stock price touched $6.48-1 or saw a rise of 1.23%. Year-to-date, Precigen, Inc. shares have moved 16.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have changed 32.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +103.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.25% from current levels.

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precigen, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +163.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.58%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.6% and 68.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.22 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17Million and $29.84 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.7% for the current quarter and -24.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.4%.

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.48% with a share float percentage of 83.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precigen, Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Security, LLC with over 82.79 Million shares worth more than $413.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Third Security, LLC held 44.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 7.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.54 Million and represent 4.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 5800000 shares of worth $20.3 Million while later fund manager owns 2.49 Million shares of worth $10.69 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.