Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1,913,142 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.25 Million, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.03% during that session. The DFFN stock price is -142.42% off its 52-week high price of $1.6 and 68.18% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) trade information

Despite being -7.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the DFFN stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 18.52%. Year-to-date, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 43.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have changed -21.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 898.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 847.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 430.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +430.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 430.3% from current levels.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +78.9%.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.74% with a share float percentage of 10.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.99 Million shares worth more than $2.52 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 830.47 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $699.26 Thousand and represent 1.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 282429 shares of worth $275.37 Thousand while later fund manager owns 188.99 Thousand shares of worth $185.12 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.