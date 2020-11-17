Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1,306,280 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $525.24 Million, closed the last trade at $15.05 per share which meant it gained $1.2 on the day or 8.66% during that session. The RUTH stock price is -62.26% off its 52-week high price of $24.42 and 84.58% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) trade information

Sporting 8.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the RUTH stock price touched $15.46- or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. shares have moved -30.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have changed 33.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -16.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.2% from current levels.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.75 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $135.03 Million and $108.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36.5% for the current quarter and -23.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.18%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.07% with a share float percentage of 77.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.87 Million shares worth more than $53.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., with the holding of over 2.56 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.29 Million and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.62% shares in the company for having 1962331 shares of worth $21.7 Million while later fund manager owns 852.07 Thousand shares of worth $6.95 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.