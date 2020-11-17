NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 296,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $45.58 per share which meant it gained $1.02 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The NIO stock price is -18.91% off its 52-week high price of $54.2 and 96.2% above the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 307.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 142.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Limited (NIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

NIO Limited (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1135.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.9%, compared to -9.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.9% and 61.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +104.1%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $655.28 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $805.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $262.47 Million and $406.99 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 149.7% for the current quarter and 98% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.15%.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.41% with a share float percentage of 43.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Limited having a total of 520 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 108.94 Million shares worth more than $2.31 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 68.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.33 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 Billion and represent 33.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 19.51% shares in the company for having 31223162 shares of worth $594.18 Million while later fund manager owns 12.95 Million shares of worth $154.67 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 8.1% of company’s outstanding stock.