Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,294,986 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.1 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 4.41% during that session. The NOVA stock price is -6.98% off its 52-week high price of $36.48 and 82.05% above the 52-week low of $6.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Sporting 4.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the NOVA stock price touched $34.98- or saw a rise of 2.52%. Year-to-date, Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares have moved 205.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have changed 17.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32 while the price target rests at a high of $53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.16% from current levels.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +128.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.65%, compared to 20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -900% and 68.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.33 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $33.61 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.9% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -164.6%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.51% with a share float percentage of 104.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunnova Energy International Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ECP ControlCo, LLC with over 36.88 Million shares worth more than $629.48 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ECP ControlCo, LLC held 39.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, with the holding of over 9.64 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $164.47 Million and represent 10.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 1386255 shares of worth $33.35 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $33.16 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.