fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 4,588,031 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.59 per share which meant it gained $3.27 on the day or 21.34% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -18.34% off its 52-week high price of $22 and 73.1% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Sporting 21.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the FUBO stock price touched $20.35- or saw a rise of 8.65%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc. shares have moved 108.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have changed 54.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.58% from current levels.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7%.