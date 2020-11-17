Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,054,923 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $263.46 Million, closed the last trade at $8.36 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 10.73% during that session. The FUV stock price is -6.34% off its 52-week high price of $8.89 and 88.4% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 844.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Sporting 10.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the FUV stock price touched $8.69-3 or saw a rise of 3.8%. Year-to-date, Arcimoto, Inc. shares have moved 419.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) have changed 26.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.31% from current levels.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcimoto, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +263.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.82%, compared to -10.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.9% and 45% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +367.6%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $940Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $33Million and $944Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2748.5% for the current quarter and 134.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.6%.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.66% with a share float percentage of 12.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcimoto, Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 689.34 Thousand shares worth more than $3.67 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 374.35 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.46 Million and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 652744 shares of worth $3.52 Million while later fund manager owns 627.15 Thousand shares of worth $3.34 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.