In the latest trading session, 10,907,693 Sequential Brands Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SQBG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.02 changing hands around $1.97 or 0.2794, the market valuation stands at $14.97 Million. SQBG’s current price is a discount, trading about -174.95% off its 52-week high of $24.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.65% up since. When we look at Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 104.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.35 Million.

Analysts give the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SQBG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SQBG’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.64%. The 2020 estimates are for Sequential Brands Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -93.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 18.52 Thousand shares worth $155.56 Thousand as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 21522 shares estimated at $180.78 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 12.68 Thousand shares worth around $106.54 Thousand.