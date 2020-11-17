Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 1,052,260 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.05 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The RRR stock price is -32.59% off its 52-week high price of $27.91 and 86.89% above the 52-week low of $2.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 Million shares.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the RRR stock price touched $22.46- or saw a rise of 6.28%. Year-to-date, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. shares have moved -12.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have changed 10.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -788.89%, compared to 5.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 640% and 113.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.6%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $357.01 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $371.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $460.79 Million and $377.39 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.5% for the current quarter and -1.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -103.6%.

RRR Dividends

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 3.96%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.54% with a share float percentage of 102.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Red Rock Resorts, Inc. having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BAMCO Inc. with over 6.64 Million shares worth more than $113.59 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BAMCO Inc. held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, with the holding of over 6.52 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.46 Million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund and Baron Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 2342555 shares of worth $40.06 Million while later fund manager owns 2Million shares of worth $21.82 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.