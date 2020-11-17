In the latest trading session, 2,339,757 Phunware, Inc.(NASDAQ:PHUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.67 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.0445, the market valuation stands at $32.92 Million. PHUN’s current price is a discount, trading about -347.76% off its 52-week high of $3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the current value is an impressive 19.4% up since. When we look at Phunware, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 Million.

Analysts give the Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PHUN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Phunware, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Instantly PHUN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.45%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.71 on Wednesday, Nov 11 added 4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4286, with the 5-day performance at 0.0445 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is -0.1473 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 385.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PHUN’s forecast low is $2 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +571.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 198.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Phunware, Inc. earnings to increase by 9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.07% of Phunware, Inc. shares while 9.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.75%. There are 34 institutions holding the Phunware, Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 0.82% of the shares, roughly 404.6 Thousand PHUN shares worth $497.65 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.8% or 394.5 Thousand shares worth $485.24 Thousand as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 394501 shares estimated at $485.24 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 82.06 Thousand shares worth around $88.63 Thousand.