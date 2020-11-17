In the latest trading session, 13,837,082 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras(NYSE:PBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.15 changing hands around $0.31 or 0.0356, the market valuation stands at $58.76 Billion. PBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -78.14% off its 52-week high of $16.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.17% up since. When we look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.12 Million.

Analysts give the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PBR as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.56%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.20-0 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4247, with the 5-day performance at 0.0432 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 0.3367 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBR’s forecast low is $10.5 with $17.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +91.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +31.55% over the past 6 months, a -138.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -58.1%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.78 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $18.15 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $19.87 Billion and $16.17 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings to increase by 32.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PBR Dividends

The 4.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.35.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares while 17.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.46%. There are 418 institutions holding the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.41% of the shares, roughly 63.68 Million PBR shares worth $453.4 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.59% or 51.73 Million shares worth $368.34 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 62080717 shares estimated at $442.01 Million under it, the former controlled 4.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 3.47% of the shares, roughly 50.03 Million shares worth around $356.19 Million.