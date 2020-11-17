Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has a beta value of 3.44 and has seen 1,378,696 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $589.87 Million, closed the last trade at $5.94 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 11.24% during that session. The OII stock price is -169.36% off its 52-week high price of $16 and 66.16% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 Million shares.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Sporting 11.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the OII stock price touched $6.02-1 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have moved -60.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have changed 54.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.27%, compared to -22.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -866.7% and -525% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.4%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $420.08 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $428.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $560.81 Million and $536.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25.1% for the current quarter and -20.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -74.6%.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.55% with a share float percentage of 86.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International, Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.17 Million shares worth more than $56.93 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.69 Million and represent 12.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.16% shares in the company for having 6116783 shares of worth $21.53 Million while later fund manager owns 2.86 Million shares of worth $18.3 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.