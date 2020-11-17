Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,676,483 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.9 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 3.4% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -329.18% off its 52-week high price of $93.99 and 53.33% above the 52-week low of $10.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.91 Million shares.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Sporting 3.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the NKLA stock price touched $22.95- or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved 112.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed 12.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.95%.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.06% with a share float percentage of 32.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nikola Corporation having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 18.67 Million shares worth more than $1.26 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 4.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 11.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $788.44 Million and represent 3.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 2612113 shares of worth $106.6 Million while later fund manager owns 1.92 Million shares of worth $57.65 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.