In the latest trading session, 1,508,918 New York Community Bancorp, Inc.(NYSE:NYCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.97 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.005, the market valuation stands at $4.17 Billion. NYCB’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.9% off its 52-week high of $12.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.94% up since. When we look at New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.3 Million.

Analysts give the New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NYCB as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.26.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Although NYCB has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.5%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.11-1 on Monday, Nov 16 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2558, with the 5-day performance at 0.0153 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 0.0487 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NYCB’s forecast low is $8.5 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.24% for it to hit the projected low.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Community Bancorp, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -1.96% over the past 6 months, a 15.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.9%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $298.69 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $302.53 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $242.47 Million and $244.47 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.8%. The 2020 estimates are for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 27 – February 01, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 7.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.68. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 5.87%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.41% of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 59.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.99%. There are 486 institutions holding the New York Community Bancorp, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 10.15% of the shares, roughly 47.1 Million NYCB shares worth $389.5 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 42.4 Million shares worth $432.52 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 12532275 shares estimated at $127.83 Million under it, the former controlled 2.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 12.12 Million shares worth around $100.27 Million.