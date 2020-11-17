Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,336,360 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.95 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 10.44% during that session. The LAC stock price is -42.01% off its 52-week high price of $16.97 and 83.93% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.61 Million shares.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Sporting 10.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the LAC stock price touched $12.13- or saw a rise of 1.48%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp. shares have moved 276.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have changed -0.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.4% with a share float percentage of 26.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 1.08 Million shares worth more than $12.29 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Scotia Capital Inc., with the holding of over 459.26 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.23 Million and represent 0.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 2568020 shares of worth $24.68 Million while later fund manager owns 933.65 Thousand shares of worth $8.97 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.