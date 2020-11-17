In the latest trading session, 84,166,348 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:LXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.84 changing hands around $0.55 or 0.4276, the market valuation stands at $216.15 Million. LXRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -189.67% off its 52-week high of $5.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.02% up since. When we look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 807.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 814.78 Million.

Analysts give the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LXRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 42.76%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.38 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 19.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.539, with the 5-day performance at 0.4945 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 0.3014 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LXRX’s forecast low is $2 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +63.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -37.07% over the past 6 months, a -182.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.1%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +39.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -92.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $6.5 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $8.73 Million and $8Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -98.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 197.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.08% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 91.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.06%. There are 143 institutions holding the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 51.28% of the shares, roughly 60.24 Million LXRX shares worth $86.75 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.38% or 11.02 Million shares worth $21.98 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4397133 shares estimated at $7.69 Million under it, the former controlled 3.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $2.96 Million.