In the latest trading session, 3,153,408 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation(NASDAQ:ADMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.4 changing hands around $0 or -0.0075, the market valuation stands at $37.65 Million. ADMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -277.5% off its 52-week high of $1.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the current value is an impressive 32.5% up since. When we look at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.39 Million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Although ADMP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.75%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.7449 on Thursday, Nov 12 added 46.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4316, with the 5-day performance at -0.423 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is -0.5691 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -15.16% over the past 6 months, a -27.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.6 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $6.79 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $5.54 Million and $4.66 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation earnings to increase by 44.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.92% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares while 7.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.1%. There are 51 institutions holding the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 2.03% of the shares, roughly 1.9 Million ADMP shares worth $1.02 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 1.33 Million shares worth $1.04 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1029133 shares estimated at $552.64 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 852.55 Thousand shares worth around $457.82 Thousand.