Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 11,545,773 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $509.5 Million, closed the last trade at $8.02 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 11.08% during that session. The KNDI stock price is -116.96% off its 52-week high price of $17.4 and 72.94% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Sporting 11.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the KNDI stock price touched $8.41-4 or saw a rise of 4.64%. Year-to-date, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares have moved 69.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) have changed 10.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump -70.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.38 while the price target rests at a high of $2.38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -70.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -70.32% from current levels.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.5%.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.89% with a share float percentage of 3.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 608.34 Thousand shares worth more than $2.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 208.72 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.29 Million and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.18% shares in the company for having 3346661 shares of worth $20.95 Million while later fund manager owns 140.96 Thousand shares of worth $882.4 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.