IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has a beta value of 2.7 and has seen 1,598,918 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.14 Million, closed the last trade at $0.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.32% during that session. The IZEA stock price is -347.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.13 and 90% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 Million shares.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.83 Million and $4.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14.2% for the current quarter and 15.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 186.43 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.53 Thousand and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 172428 shares of worth $196.57 Thousand while later fund manager owns 111.22 Thousand shares of worth $125.68 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.