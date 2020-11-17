In the latest trading session, 1,344,870 Iterum Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:ITRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.52 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.02, the market valuation stands at $19.28 Million. ITRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -1282.69% off its 52-week high of $7.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.451, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.27% up since. When we look at Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.43 Million.

Analysts give the Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ITRM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Instantly ITRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.56 on Thursday, Nov 12 added 6.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.884, with the 5-day performance at 0.0038 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is -0.4168 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 284.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 52.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 236.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ITRM’s forecast low is $1.5 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +284.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 188.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings to decrease by -32.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares while 21.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.39%. There are 22 institutions holding the Iterum Therapeutics plc stock share, with Canaan Partners X LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.16% of the shares, roughly 1.73 Million ITRM shares worth $1.82 Million.

Frazier Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 1.54 Million shares worth $1.62 Million as of 44103.