In the latest trading session, 2,906,307 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited(NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.5. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.59 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.0042, the market valuation stands at $10.53 Billion. TEVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.48% off its 52-week high of $13.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.83% up since. When we look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.01 Million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Although TEVA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.42%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.73-1 on Friday, Nov 13 added 1.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.025, with the 5-day performance at -0.0068 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is 0.0154 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.36 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $4.24 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $4.47 Billion and $4.36 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings to increase by 59.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.5% per year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares while 51.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.16%. There are 638 institutions holding the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 11.91% of the shares, roughly 130.11 Million TEVA shares worth $1.17 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 52.81 Million shares worth $475.79 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 56134536 shares estimated at $505.77 Million under it, the former controlled 5.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 4.52% of the shares, roughly 49.38 Million shares worth around $444.92 Million.