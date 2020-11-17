In the latest trading session, 1,476,979 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ:SWBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.99 changing hands around -$0.1 or -0.0062, the market valuation stands at $890.67 Million. SWBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.09% off its 52-week high of $22.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.24, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.48% up since. When we look at Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 Million.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Although SWBI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.62%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.96- on Thursday, Nov 12 added 5.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.2442, with the 5-day performance at -0.0025 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is -0.0399 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +104.98% over the past 6 months, a 193.9% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.5%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +633.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 253.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $222.79 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44197 will be $188.15 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $154.39 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. earnings to decrease by -435.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around December 03 – December 07, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 1.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.2.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.67% of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares while 67.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.34%. There are 260 institutions holding the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 5.13 Million SWBI shares worth $79.6 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.17% or 4.57 Million shares worth $70.91 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 1490049 shares estimated at $32.07 Million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.4% of the shares, roughly 1.34 Million shares worth around $32.07 Million.