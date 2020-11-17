In the latest trading session, 1,435,228 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.(NYSE:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $286.75 changing hands around $8.25 or 0.0296, the market valuation stands at $27.04 Billion. PANW’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.26% off its 52-week high of $287.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $125.47, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.24% up since. When we look at Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.

Analysts give the Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PANW as a Hold, 27 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $1.4.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.96%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $284.85 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2314, with the 5-day performance at 0.1732 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is 0.1558 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $312.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PANW’s forecast low is $270 with $350 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +22.61% over the past 6 months, a 13.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.7%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +17.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings to decrease by -217.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.85% per year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.4% of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 85.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.27%. There are 1125 institutions holding the Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 8.8 Million PANW shares worth $2.02 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 6Million shares worth $1.47 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2610020 shares estimated at $599.44 Million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.4% of the shares, roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $522.46 Million.