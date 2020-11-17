In the latest trading session, 3,168,822 NortonLifeLock Inc.(NASDAQ:NLOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.8. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.75 changing hands around -$0.39 or -0.0204, the market valuation stands at $11.1 Billion. NLOK’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.07% off its 52-week high of $28.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 19.36% up since. When we look at NortonLifeLock Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.82 Million.

Analysts give the NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NLOK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.37.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) trade information

Although NLOK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.04%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $20.26- on Wednesday, Nov 11 added 6.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2612, with the 5-day performance at -0.0256 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is -0.1064 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NLOK’s forecast low is $22 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.33% for it to hit the projected low.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NortonLifeLock Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -5.39% over the past 6 months, a 55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.2%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. NortonLifeLock Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +48%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $630.68 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that NortonLifeLock Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $634.36 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $618Million and $614Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.8%. The 2020 estimates are for NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings to increase by 607.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.95% per year.

NLOK Dividends

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 04 – February 08, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 2.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.5. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.69%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of NortonLifeLock Inc. shares while 98.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.52%. There are 799 institutions holding the NortonLifeLock Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 12.43% of the shares, roughly 73.56 Million NLOK shares worth $1.53 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.51% or 62.2 Million shares worth $1.23 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc. With 23138049 shares estimated at $482.2 Million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 18.48 Million shares worth around $385.19 Million.