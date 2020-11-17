In the latest trading session, 2,327,121 KeyCorp(NYSE:KEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.6 changing hands around -$0.2 or -0.013, the market valuation stands at $15.18 Billion. KEY’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.6% off its 52-week high of $20.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.45, which suggests the current value is an impressive 52.24% up since. When we look at KeyCorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.63 Million.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Although KEY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.3%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.84- on Monday, Nov 16 added 2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2332, with the 5-day performance at -0.0019 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is 0.2003 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.7 days.

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KeyCorp share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +54.75% over the past 6 months, a -30.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -30%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. KeyCorp estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -12.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 208.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.63 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.64 Billion and $1.47 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9%. The 2020 estimates are for KeyCorp earnings to decrease by -5.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.6% per year.

KEY Dividends

KeyCorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 21, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 4.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.74. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 3.14%.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of KeyCorp shares while 90.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.46%. There are 955 institutions holding the KeyCorp stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 11.62% of the shares, roughly 113.5 Million KEY shares worth $1.38 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.66% or 84.57 Million shares worth $1.01 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 38803694 shares estimated at $462.93 Million under it, the former controlled 3.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 27.72 Million shares worth around $337.61 Million.