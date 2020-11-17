In the latest trading session, 1,411,840 Jaws Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:JWS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.39 changing hands around -$0.41 or -0.0348, the market valuation stands at $972.9 Million. JWS’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.32% off its 52-week high of $12.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.1% up since. When we look at Jaws Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Analysts give the Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended JWS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) trade information

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Jaws Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Jaws Acquisition Corp. shares while 60.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.87%. There are 66 institutions holding the Jaws Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Beryl Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.37% of the shares, roughly 2.32 Million JWS shares worth $24.19 Million.

Nomura Holdings Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.9% or 2Million shares worth $20.82 Million as of 44103.