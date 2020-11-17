In the latest trading session, 1,917,032 Gold Fields Limited(NYSE:GFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.13 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.003, the market valuation stands at $8.9 Billion. GFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.09% off its 52-week high of $14.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.79, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.59% up since. When we look at Gold Fields Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 Million.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Although GFI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.3%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.85- on Wednesday, Nov 11 added 6.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5379, with the 5-day performance at -0.0764 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is -0.1821 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Gold Fields Limited earnings to increase by 146.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GFI Dividends

The 1.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.19. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.33%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Gold Fields Limited shares while 40.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.18%. There are 305 institutions holding the Gold Fields Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 10.38% of the shares, roughly 91.68 Million GFI shares worth $1.13 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.89% or 25.51 Million shares worth $313.5 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 50563881 shares estimated at $552.66 Million under it, the former controlled 5.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.02% of the shares, roughly 35.53 Million shares worth around $388.39 Million.