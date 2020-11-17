In the latest trading session, 7,136,375 Gevo, Inc.(NASDAQ:GEVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.06 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.0306, the market valuation stands at $128Million. GEVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -174.53% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.6% up since. When we look at Gevo, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.08 Million.

Analysts give the Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GEVO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Gevo, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.06%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.1 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 3.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.539, with the 5-day performance at 0.0047 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -0.127 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 233.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEVO’s forecast low is $2.05 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +371.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 93.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Gevo, Inc. earnings to increase by 59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.18% of Gevo, Inc. shares while 18.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.13%. There are 39 institutions holding the Gevo, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.52% of the shares, roughly 627.6 Thousand GEVO shares worth $627.35 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 302.81 Thousand shares worth $240.01 Thousand as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 192158 shares estimated at $152.3 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 107.88 Thousand shares worth around $85.5 Thousand.