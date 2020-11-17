In the latest trading session, 2,169,674 GAN Limited(NASDAQ:GAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.03 changing hands around -$3.05 or -0.1687, the market valuation stands at $436.71 Million. GAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.61% off its 52-week high of $28.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 29.47% up since. When we look at GAN Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 604.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Analysts give the GAN Limited (GAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GAN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. GAN Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.06.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

Although GAN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -16.87%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.92- on Monday, Nov 16 added 20.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1343, with the 5-day performance at -0.0841 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) is -0.0846 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GAN’s forecast low is $28 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +99.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 86.29% for it to hit the projected low.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GAN Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.03% of GAN Limited shares while 52.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.29%. There are 133 institutions holding the GAN Limited stock share, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.29% of the shares, roughly 841.5 Thousand GAN shares worth $14.22 Million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.7% or 692.14 Thousand shares worth $17.62 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 1044800 shares estimated at $21.47 Million under it, the former controlled 4.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 446.5 Thousand shares worth around $7.55 Million.