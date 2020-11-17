In the latest trading session, 13,957,657 DraftKings Inc.(NASDAQ:DKNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.84 changing hands around $2.11 or 0.0493, the market valuation stands at $17.62 Billion. DKNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.15% off its 52-week high of $64.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.04, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.61% up since. When we look at DraftKings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.04 Million.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.93%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $45.50- on Friday, Nov 13 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.1752, with the 5-day performance at 0.1069 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 0.0076 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for DraftKings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.39% of DraftKings Inc. shares while 45.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.51%. There are 455 institutions holding the DraftKings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 6.33% of the shares, roughly 22.64 Million DKNG shares worth $753.03 Million.

Raine Capital Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 21.72 Million shares worth $1.28 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7531131 shares estimated at $250.49 Million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 6.7 Million shares worth around $222.98 Million.