Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 12,071,799 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.44 Million, closed the last trade at $4.29 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 45.42% during that session. The PPSI stock price is -119.81% off its 52-week high price of $9.43 and 79.02% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.83% from current levels.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $28Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $23.48 Million and $24.59 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.5% for the current quarter and 13.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.31% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 41.45 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.83 Thousand and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Clearwater Small Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.12% shares in the company for having 97304 shares of worth $171.26 Thousand while later fund manager owns 17.5 Thousand shares of worth $30.8 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.