In the latest trading session, 18,656,134 Ford Motor Company(NYSE:F) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.74 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.0068, the market valuation stands at $34.85 Billion. F’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.5% off its 52-week high of $9.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.96, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.69% up since. When we look at Ford Motor Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 86.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.44 Million.

Analysts give the Ford Motor Company (F) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended F as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Ford Motor Company’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Although F has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.68%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.85-1 on Monday, Nov 16 added 1.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0608, with the 5-day performance at 0.0424 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is 0.1389 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, F’s forecast low is $4.9 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ford Motor Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +66.04% over the past 6 months, a -118.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.3%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Ford Motor Company estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -166.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 187% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.02 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ford Motor Company’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $35.99 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $36.67 Billion and $31.34 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Ford Motor Company earnings to decrease by -96%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.73% per year.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.2% of Ford Motor Company shares while 52.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.23%. There are 1375 institutions holding the Ford Motor Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 7.57% of the shares, roughly 295.7 Million F shares worth $1.8 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 275.09 Million shares worth $1.83 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 111419646 shares estimated at $677.43 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 81Million shares worth around $492.46 Million.