In the latest trading session, 5,675,161 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.(NYSE:BBVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.11 changing hands around -$0.1 or -0.0226, the market valuation stands at $28.22 Billion. BBVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.12% off its 52-week high of $5.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.49, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.42% up since. When we look at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 Million.

Analysts give the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BBVA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Although BBVA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.26%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.45-7 on Monday, Nov 16 added 7.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2625, with the 5-day performance at 0.1367 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is 0.5129 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBVA’s forecast low is $2.46 with $5.56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. earnings to decrease by -35.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.2% per year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. shares while 2.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.44%. There are 231 institutions holding the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 36.09 Million BBVA shares worth $98.88 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 32.41 Million shares worth $110.18 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 960556 shares estimated at $2.95 Million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 465.8 Thousand shares worth around $1.43 Million.