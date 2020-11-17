Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 2,460,207 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.7 Million, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.54% during that session. The INUV stock price is -208.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.11 and 75% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 200% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +525% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.89% from current levels.

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.43 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.53 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $18.22 Million and $14.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31.8% for the current quarter and -9.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 4.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.7 Million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 407207 shares of worth $217.49 Thousand while later fund manager owns 400.44 Thousand shares of worth $213.87 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.