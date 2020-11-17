In the latest trading session, 2,077,737 Inpixon(NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.07 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.0594, the market valuation stands at $45.02 Million. INPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -2633.64% off its 52-week high of $29.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.921, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.93% up since. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 Million.

Analysts give the Inpixon (INPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Inpixon’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.94%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.08 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.7819, with the 5-day performance at 0.07 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 0.0094 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12000, meaning bulls need an upside of 1121395% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INPX’s forecast low is $12000 with $12000 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1121395% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1121395% for it to hit the projected low.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.92 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inpixon’s revenue for the quarter ending 43070 will be $4.63 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Inpixon earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Inpixon shares while 1.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.86%. There are 22 institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 148.21 Thousand INPX shares worth $163.03 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 68.2 Thousand shares worth $93.43 Thousand as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 19419 shares estimated at $23.3 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4.08 Thousand shares worth around $5.58 Thousand.