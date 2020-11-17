In the latest trading session, 9,737,998 iBio, Inc.(NYSE:IBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -5.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.67 changing hands around -$0.38 or -0.1829, the market valuation stands at $302.88 Million. IBIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -346.11% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the current value is an impressive 97.01% up since. When we look at iBio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.85 Million.

Analysts give the iBio, Inc. (IBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IBIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. iBio, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) trade information

Although IBIO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -18.29%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.11-2 on Monday, Nov 16 added 20.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.7068, with the 5-day performance at -0.0457 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) is -0.1854 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBIO’s forecast low is $3.1 with $3.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +85.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 85.63% for it to hit the projected low.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8%. The 2020 estimates are for iBio, Inc. earnings to increase by 35.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of iBio, Inc. shares while 9.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.56%. There are 104 institutions holding the iBio, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.02% of the shares, roughly 5.45 Million IBIO shares worth $11.06 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.95% or 1.71 Million shares worth $3.79 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1501091 shares estimated at $3.33 Million under it, the former controlled 0.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.7% of the shares, roughly 1.26 Million shares worth around $2.56 Million.